Brokerages Anticipate The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Lion Electric.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million.

LEV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

Shares of LEV traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. 48,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,763,464. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38. The Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $764,000. Institutional investors own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

