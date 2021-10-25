Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

NYSE BNL traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $26.49. The company had a trading volume of 645,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,950. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.36. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.88.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 597.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,810,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,590,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681,995 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 56,865.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,403,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,383,903 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,065,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 865.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,257,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,377,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

