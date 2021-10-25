Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.26 Million

Brokerages expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to report $31.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.71 million. Broadmark Realty Capital posted sales of $28.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year sales of $122.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.50 million to $126.14 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $152.97 million, with estimates ranging from $132.40 million to $173.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.4% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 11.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.79. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

