Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Insider Sells $118,550.00 in Stock

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $23.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

BRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,365,000 after acquiring an additional 828,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,973,000 after acquiring an additional 391,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,901,000 after acquiring an additional 144,729 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,754,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,831,000 after acquiring an additional 255,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,292,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,251,000 after acquiring an additional 307,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.