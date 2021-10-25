Bonded Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.04 Million (BOND)

Bonded Finance (CURRENCY:BOND) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Bonded Finance has a total market cap of $12.04 million and approximately $156,517.00 worth of Bonded Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bonded Finance has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar. One Bonded Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0313 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00050853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.69 or 0.00208762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00102974 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004647 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bonded Finance Profile

Bonded Finance (BOND) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Bonded Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,149,391 coins. The official website for Bonded Finance is bonded.finance/#firstsec . Bonded Finance’s official Twitter account is @Bondedfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, "BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics. "

Buying and Selling Bonded Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonded Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonded Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bonded Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

