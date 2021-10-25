Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BOLIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 331 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boliden AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.63.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:BOLIF remained flat at $$37.91 during mid-day trading on Monday. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.