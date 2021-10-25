BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of TSE ZEB traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,661. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.65. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$24.28 and a 1-year high of C$38.57.

