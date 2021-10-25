BMO Capital Markets Boosts Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target to $500.00

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $465.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ANTM. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $444.36.

NYSE ANTM opened at $433.34 on Friday. Anthem has a 52-week low of $269.01 and a 52-week high of $435.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $105.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $376.41 and a 200-day moving average of $381.38.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem will post 25.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

