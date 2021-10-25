BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th.

TSE ZDV traded up C$0.03 on Monday, hitting C$19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 59,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,834. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a one year low of C$14.45 and a one year high of C$19.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.83.

