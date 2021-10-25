BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,366,000 after buying an additional 66,228 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in BlackLine by 0.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,612,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,657,000 after buying an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after purchasing an additional 561,782 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,972,000 after purchasing an additional 48,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

BL stock opened at $125.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $88.62 and a one year high of $154.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -80.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.72.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $148,937.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total value of $7,315,903.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,509,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,654 shares of company stock worth $30,425,630 in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

