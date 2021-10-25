BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Position Trimmed by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 45.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMRN. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.39.

BMRN stock opened at $73.74 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.65 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.98.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 3.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

