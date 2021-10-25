Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.96 Per Share

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $3.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.72. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $427.00 to $327.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.56.

Shares of BIIB opened at $264.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.34 and its 200 day moving average is $312.93. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $214,583,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Biogen by 300.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after purchasing an additional 488,764 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Biogen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,636,000 after purchasing an additional 399,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 26.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after purchasing an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

