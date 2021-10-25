BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Shares Down 4.1%

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s share price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.07 and last traded at $27.37. Approximately 4,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 235,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCAB shares. Roth Capital started coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioAtla presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.82.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 4,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $188,572.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at $59,966,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Guy Levy sold 546,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $21,677,011.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 595,855 shares of company stock worth $23,616,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the second quarter worth about $29,052,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,175,000 after purchasing an additional 669,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 280.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,440,000 after purchasing an additional 477,387 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 4,747.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 372,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 364,924 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 1,017.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 177,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

