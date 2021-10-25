BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Position Trimmed by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,853 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 75,168 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth $3,277,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,293,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 59,068 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 41,098 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth $1,804,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the period. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BHP opened at $56.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day moving average is $69.89. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $46.90 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $594.25.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

