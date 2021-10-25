Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 54.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BDX opened at $247.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $226.15 and a one year high of $267.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

