Beam (BEAM) Price Reaches $0.78

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Beam has a total market cap of $78.21 million and $10.91 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beam has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004255 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 66.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 99,646,680 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

