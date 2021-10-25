Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ETTYF. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale lowered Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.00.

Shares of ETTYF remained flat at $$29.72 during mid-day trading on Monday. Essity AB has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $33.09.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

