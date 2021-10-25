Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 25,168 Shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,168 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.54% of RCI Hospitality worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RICK. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $6,577,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $5,087,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 37,174 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $1,316,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RCI Hospitality by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after buying an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Bradley Lim Chhay purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at $136,525. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yura V. Barabash purchased 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.22 per share, for a total transaction of $34,886.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,886.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RCI Hospitality stock opened at $69.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.20 million, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.85 and its 200-day moving average is $68.17. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $57.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 14.61%. As a group, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

