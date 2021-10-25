Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 24,648 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 11.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 189,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,648 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AERI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $500.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $21.30.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.