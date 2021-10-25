Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,812 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,428,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 28,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 448.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 57,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $214,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $2,241,800.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,785 shares of company stock worth $3,186,305. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of BlueLinx stock opened at $49.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $479.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day moving average is $49.90. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $6.65. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. BlueLinx had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 213.94%.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

