Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,265 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.32% of MoneyGram International worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MoneyGram International by 52.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,149,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in MoneyGram International by 378.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,763,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in MoneyGram International by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 160,538 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MoneyGram International by 17.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 125,464 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its position in MoneyGram International by 68.3% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 813,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 329,994 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th.

In other news, insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Francisco Lorca bought 5,037 shares of MoneyGram International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $50,269.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,461.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $6.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a market cap of $613.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 1.72. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $329.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MoneyGram International Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

