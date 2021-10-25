Azuki (AZUKI) One Day Volume Tops $31.00

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 25th. Azuki has a total market cap of $904,976.27 and approximately $31.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Azuki has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Azuki coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.37 or 0.00070497 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00075387 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00102099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,943.33 or 1.00012085 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,164.74 or 0.06617453 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00021374 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

