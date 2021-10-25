Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,459 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $29,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,264,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,121,000 after buying an additional 268,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 301,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after buying an additional 26,104 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXTA opened at $32.69 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AXTA. Citigroup cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

