AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) EVP Philip B. Daniele Sells 1,180 Shares

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AutoZone stock traded down $10.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,822.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,412. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,840.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,626.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,541.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $30.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,344,000 after purchasing an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,570,000 after purchasing an additional 33,680 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,626,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,661.53.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

