AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.90 to $5.03. AutoNation reported earnings of $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full year earnings of $15.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.25 to $17.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.71 to $15.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AN shares. Truist lifted their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 127,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $15,131,337.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $5,605,647.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,088,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,032,626 shares of company stock valued at $125,828,186. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 70.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 743,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,527,000 after buying an additional 306,185 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 63.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,369,000 after purchasing an additional 198,809 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth approximately $16,799,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth approximately $12,697,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 47.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,697,000 after purchasing an additional 130,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AN traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,691. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.52. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $133.48.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

