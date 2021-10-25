Applied Science Products (OTCMKTS:APLD) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.60

Applied Science Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 102534 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52.

Applied Science Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Applied Blockchain, Inc operates as a technology company, which engages in the development of patented technology such as tailored plasma gas chemistry for a wide range of applications. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Lenoir City, TN.

