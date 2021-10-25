Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,148 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Appian worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Appian by 174.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,303,000 after buying an additional 269,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Appian by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at about $674,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter valued at about $616,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Appian by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN opened at $95.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.21. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $62.29 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -141.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.74 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Appian Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

