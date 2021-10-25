Antiample (XAMP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $943.00

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Antiample has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar. Antiample has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $943.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Antiample coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Antiample alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00051136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.09 or 0.00209441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.11 or 0.00103239 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Antiample Coin Profile

Antiample is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Antiample should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Antiample Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Antiample and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.