Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.71

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.71 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 212933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 3.29.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AM. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

