Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 513 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 128.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,027,000 after buying an additional 882,230 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after purchasing an additional 88,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHI opened at $88.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average is $92.31. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.06.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

