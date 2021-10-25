Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New $125,000 Investment in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the second quarter worth about $12,970,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the second quarter worth about $9,860,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the second quarter worth about $3,944,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the second quarter worth about $2,959,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. 33.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock opened at $9.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.88. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $11.39.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFE).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.