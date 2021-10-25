Ancora Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the second quarter valued at $17,735,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the second quarter valued at about $12,753,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the second quarter valued at about $5,360,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the second quarter valued at about $4,777,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the second quarter valued at about $3,910,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FMIV opened at $9.75 on Monday. Forum Merger IV Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.74.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

