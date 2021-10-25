Ancora Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of Independence Contract Drilling at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 89,227 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 51,717.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 196,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICD opened at $4.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 6.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $7.97.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $19.82 million during the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 151.47%.

In other Independence Contract Drilling news, major shareholder William Monroe purchased 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $932,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 474,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,169 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

