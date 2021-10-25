Analyzing Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) & FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) and FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Global Indemnity Group alerts:

Global Indemnity Group has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FedNat has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Global Indemnity Group and FedNat, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Indemnity Group 0 0 0 0 N/A FedNat 0 1 1 0 2.50

FedNat has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Given FedNat’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FedNat is more favorable than Global Indemnity Group.

Dividends

Global Indemnity Group pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. FedNat pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. FedNat pays out -1.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Indemnity Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Global Indemnity Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Global Indemnity Group and FedNat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Indemnity Group -0.33% -0.61% -0.23% FedNat -41.94% -78.17% -8.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of FedNat shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% of Global Indemnity Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of FedNat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Indemnity Group and FedNat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Indemnity Group $583.55 million 0.63 -$21.01 million N/A N/A FedNat $432.23 million 0.10 -$78.16 million ($5.21) -0.48

Global Indemnity Group has higher revenue and earnings than FedNat.

Summary

Global Indemnity Group beats FedNat on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, and programs. The Specialty Property segment deals with specialty personal lines property and casualty insurance products. The Farm, Ranch, and Stable segments focuses in commercial farm auto and excess/umbrella coverage for the agriculture industry as well as specialized insurance products for the equine mortality and equine major medical industry. The Reinsurance Operations segment provides reinsurance solutions through brokers and primary writers including insurance and reinsurance companies. The company is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Co. engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.