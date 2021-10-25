Analysts Set The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Target Price at $29.80

Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE AES traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $25.19. 81,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,825,361. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of -118.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20. The AES has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The AES will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1505 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. The AES’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other The AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,389,389 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,773.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 84.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,272,000 after acquiring an additional 603,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The AES by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,648,000 after acquiring an additional 279,491 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in The AES by 1.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in The AES by 18.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in The AES by 5.3% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 142,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About The AES

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

