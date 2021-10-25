Analysts Expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. RBB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.75 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%.

RBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens lowered RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

NASDAQ:RBB traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,843. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68. The company has a market cap of $501.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

In related news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $233,830.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RBB Bancorp by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,339,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $23,212,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,398 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 53.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after buying an additional 99,997 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

