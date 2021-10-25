Analysts Expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Brokerages predict that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will announce sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $2.01 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $6.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in CVR Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in CVR Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVI traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $22.01. 24,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,333. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.47.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.