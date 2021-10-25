Analysts Expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) to report $46.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.40 million and the lowest is $45.90 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $44.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full year sales of $181.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $183.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $188.74 million, with estimates ranging from $185.10 million to $193.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 27.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CFB. Stephens raised their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

CFB stock opened at $14.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.31. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFB. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $595,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 459,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 17,419 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 76,228.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

