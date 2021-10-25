Analysts Expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.29 Billion

Brokerages forecast that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will post sales of $11.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.01 billion to $12.25 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $4.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $42.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.80 billion to $44.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $46.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.96 billion to $50.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.32.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,468,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,427,326. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.89 and its 200 day moving average is $58.28. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $102.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after buying an additional 16,936,808 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $364,105,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,604,932 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $296,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,335 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,651,206 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $723,176,000 after buying an additional 1,682,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

