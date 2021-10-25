Analysts Expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.01 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will post sales of $81.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.52 million and the lowest is $79.50 million. BGSF reported sales of $71.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full-year sales of $305.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.46 million to $305.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $327.45 million, with estimates ranging from $326.40 million to $328.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $74.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. BGSF had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BGSF from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of BGSF opened at $12.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82. BGSF has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BGSF’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 3,682 shares of BGSF stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $63,807. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGSF during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BGSF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BGSF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BGSF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

