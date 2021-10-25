Analysts Anticipate Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Equities analysts expect Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Black Hills’ earnings. Black Hills reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Black Hills will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.05 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Black Hills.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKH. Sidoti raised their price target on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.71.

BKH stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.46. 5,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,068. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36. Black Hills has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $72.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.59%.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Black Hills in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Hills in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Hills (BKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.