Amundi Makes New $1.80 Billion Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Amundi bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,169,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,555,000. Facebook accounts for about 1.2% of Amundi’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.91, for a total transaction of $92,977.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,414.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.66, for a total value of $28,806,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,373,633 shares of company stock valued at $850,120,859. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $324.32. 358,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,824,730. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.26 and a 200 day moving average of $340.28. The stock has a market cap of $914.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Truist boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.31.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

