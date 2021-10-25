Amundi Invests $427.62 Million in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Amundi bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,688,607 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $427,622,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,838. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $103.13 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $223.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.