Amundi Buys New Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Amundi bought a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 888,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $393,330,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Humana during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Humana by 126.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Humana by 14.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total value of $1,924,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $494.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.92.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $463.80. 1,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,880. The company has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $408.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.26.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

