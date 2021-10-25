Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Up 94.5% This Week

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $204.68 million and approximately $20.18 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00003320 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 94.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00051560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.42 or 0.00210701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00103184 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004695 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 128,273,082 coins and its circulating supply is 98,106,735 coins. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

