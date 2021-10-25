Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.550-$0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.59 billion-$1.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.91. 1,972,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,940. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.43%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Amkor Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $114,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $560,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,485,838. 58.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amkor Technology stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 231.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 878,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Amkor Technology worth $29,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

