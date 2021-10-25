American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,006,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.05% of American Public Education worth $28,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in American Public Education by 4,350.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 1,297.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Public Education by 34.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APEI opened at $24.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.53. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $39.19.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

