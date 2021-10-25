American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86,175 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $74,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,934,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,349,000 after buying an additional 135,474 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,960,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,453,000 after buying an additional 141,029 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,945,000 after buying an additional 26,333 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 3.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,845,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,658,000 after buying an additional 57,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 26.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,464,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,441,000 after buying an additional 304,916 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $51.27 on Monday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 732.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. On average, research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.95%.

In other news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.