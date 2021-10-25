Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will announce ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.49). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allogene Therapeutics.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Shares of ALLO traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.44. 9,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,631. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $39.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $127,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 221,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,648,988.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $747,595 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $102,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

