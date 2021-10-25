Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,561 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $17,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,971,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $921,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AMN opened at $96.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.48 and a 52 week high of $123.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.17.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMN. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $223,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

